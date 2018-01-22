WORLD
Abbas urges EU to recognise Palestinian state
Calling the European Union a true partner, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Europeans should "swiftly recognise the state of Palestine."
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on January 22, 2018 urged EU member states to "swiftly" grant official recognition to the state of Palestine as he arrived to meet foreign ministers from the bloc in Brussels. / AFP
January 22, 2018

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday urged European Union countries to recognise the state of Palestine and called on the 28-nation bloc to step political efforts in the Middle East amid Arab disappointment with the US role in the region.

At talks with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Abbas also recommitted to a negotiated solution to the conflict with Israel and to past peace agreements, days after suggesting that the historic Oslo Peace Accords were as good as dead.

Calling the EU a true partner and friend, Abbas said the Europeans should "swiftly recognise the state of Palestine."

"This would encourage the Palestinian people to keep hoping for peace and to wait until peace is brought about," he said.

Two-state solution

Reassuring EU nations worried by his recent declarations about peace moves, Abbas said the Palestinians would "continue complying with the treaties that we signed" and he called on Israel to do the same.

At his side, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital of Israel and a future Palestine, saying it is the "only realistic and viable way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties."

She also underlined the need for all parties involved "to speak and act wisely and consistently with a sense of responsibility."

Association agreement with Palestinian territories

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, meanwhile, said that France wants the EU to start work on an agreement on closer ties with the Palestinian territories, following President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The EU already has an agreement governing relations with the Palestinians, but Le Drian signaled that France wants to launch negotiations on an Association Agreement enshrining trade, political and other ties. 

Such accords are usually only agreed with recognised states. 

The EU already has one with Israel.

"Concerning relations between the European Union and Palestine, we want to move from an interim agreement to an Association Agreement and immediately engage a process in that direction," Le Drian said.

EU diplomats say the bloc is mulling several ways to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a negotiated settlement on the status of Jerusalem, which both Israel and the Palestinians see as their capital.

Trump's Jerusalem move

Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem broke with international consensus on the best way forward in Middle East peace moves, and his freeze on some funding to the Palestinians has angered many in the region and sparked financial uncertainty at the UN agency working in the territories.

Indeed many in Europe have been left bewildered by Trump's approach and are still trying to understand how his recent actions fit into a "strategy" that he promised to unveil months ago.

