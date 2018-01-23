WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria struggles to cope with repatriated citizens
More than 400 Nigerians returned after being stranded in Libya after failing to reach Europe. This comes as global outrage erupted over claims hundreds of African migrants were being held as slaves in Libya.
Nigeria struggles to cope with repatriated citizens
Nigerians have recently been the largest national group among African migrants travelling to Libya and trying to cross from there to Italy by sea. January 13, 2017 / AP
January 23, 2018

Some knelt and pressed their foreheads to the ground in prayer. Several carried small children. After being stranded in Libya after failing to reach Europe, more than 400 Nigerian migrants were brought home. 

Nigeria's government, its president appalled by recent CNN footage of a slave auction in Libya where migrant Africans were "sold like goats," has committed to bringing Nigerians home, along with a number of other African nations.

Nigeria pledged to repatriate 250 migrants a week, following the CNN report.

Nigerians make up the majority of undocumented migrants trying to make the treacherous crossing via the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Almost 1,300 Nigerian migrants returned home from Libya last November – nearly twice as many as in the previous month, the head of Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency said in December.

Wendy Agbo reports from Edo, Nigeria. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us