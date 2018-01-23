WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egyptian army summons ex-military chief over presidential bid
Ex-military Egyptian chief of staff Sami Anan was detained in Cairo on Tuesday, said his campaign organisers, after the army summoned him for questioning over intention to run for president.
Egyptian army summons ex-military chief over presidential bid
People walk in front of the National Election Authority, which is in charge of supervising the 2018 presidential election, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, January 22, 2018 / AP
January 23, 2018

Egyptian ex-military chief of staff Sami Anan was detained in Cairo on Tuesday, three of his campaign organisers said, after the army summoned him for questioning over his intention to run for president.

The interior ministry could not immediately be reached for comment. The military gave no immediate comment on the alleged detention.

The army had said in an earlier statement, which appeared in text on state TV and was read aloud by a spokesman, that "the armed forces will not overlook the blatant legal violations (Anan) has committed which are a serious breach of the laws of military service."

It said he had announced his candidacy "without getting permission from the armed forces ... or taking the steps necessary to terminate his service."

Former army officials must have ended their service and received permission from the military before they can run for political office in Egypt.

The statement said Anan had falsified official documents that stated his military service had ended, in order to run.

Anan announced his presidential bid in a video declaration posted on his official Facebook page last week.

He said he was running for president in March's elections to save Egypt from incorrect policies and called on state institutions to maintain neutrality toward all candidates.

Incumbent President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, himself a former military commander, said last week he would seek a second term.

Anan is not his first potential opponent to find a variety of obstacles being thrown in his path. Other would-be candidates describe concerted efforts – often successful – to kill off their campaigns.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us