WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africans demand answers over the deaths of psychiatric patients
At least 143 psychiatric patients died when they were taken out of a licensed care facility and placed with facilities that did not have the means to care for them.
South Africans demand answers over the deaths of psychiatric patients
Qedani Mahlangu, the former head of Gauteng's health department in South Africa testifies at a hearing over the deaths of more than 140 mentally ill patients. / AFP
January 23, 2018

It was a mental health tragedy on a scale that South Africa had never seen before. 

The head of the country's health service in the country's most populous province of Gauteng made the 2015 decision to transfer mentally ill patients from a registered licensed facility to several private mental health facilities that were not licensed and did not have the means to look ofter the patents. The outcome of Qedani Mahlangu's fateful decision was that 143 of them died from neglect. 

Starting February 2016, more than 1,700 patients were rapidly relocated from the Life Esidimeni hospital in Johannesburg to 27 privately run clinics that were unable to care for them.

The Gauteng provincial health department cancelled its contract with Esidimeni as a cost-cutting measure.

At the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing in Johannesburg where Mahlangu testified, a sea of protesters, consisting of the loved ones of the dead patients converged on the hearings to demand answers.

TRT World's Adeshewa Josh reports from Johannesburg.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us