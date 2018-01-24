Turkey has transformed itself from a weapons purchaser to a country that now develops and manufactures most of its own arms.

"While our dependence on the foreign defence industry was about 80 percent, 15 years ago, it's now under 40 percent," Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"We have built a local and national defence security infrastructure with the participation of more than a thousand companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions and universities."

The Turkish offensive on Afrin in Syria, code named Operation Olive Branch, started on Saturday. The military action has heightened tensions in the already complicated Syrian war and threatens to further strain ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports.