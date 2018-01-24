Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call late on Wednesday with his US counterpart Donald Trump over the Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, which was launched against YPG and Daesh terrorists, Turkish presidency said.

The phone call was held upon the demand of the American side, presidential sources said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched on Saturday which is aimed at fighting off threats from PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist organisations.

TRT World spoke with New York journalist William Denselow for more.

President Erdogan reiterated to his American counterpart that the operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defence under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, sources said.

Erdogan also told Trump that the US aid to the terrorists in the region should end as soon as possible.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism, while Erdogan also told Trump that the goal of the operation was to clear Afrin of terrorist elements for Turkey’s national security, the statement added.

Turkey launched the operation last Saturday to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region.

The Turkish General Staff said the operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region, as well as protecting Syrians from the terrorists' oppression and mistreatment.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish president said 287 terrorists had been killed over the last four days. Three members of the Turkish armed forces and four from the FSA forces have been killed in the conflict.

The military has also said that it has now taken at least 16 targeted areas and only terrorist targets were being destroyed.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.