WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa's majestic Cape Town almost waterless
They call it Day 0 – the day that the 3.7 million people of the iconic Cape Town will run out of water. A drought has seen no decent rains fall and by April there could well be no water for residents and tourists alike.
South Africa's majestic Cape Town almost waterless
Sign warning residents of water restrictions is seen in Cape Town, South Africa. / Reuters
January 25, 2018

Piped water to the residents of South Africa's second largest city of Cape Town could soon be nothing but a pipe dream. 

Dam levels in South Africa's Western Cape province fell to 25.3 percent on Monday from 26.6 percent the previous week, and from nearly 40 percent a year ago, according to data from the department of water affairs.

Cape Town city authorities have said residents will have to queue for water when levels drop to 13.5 percent, a figure expected to be reached in April.

Cape Town city authorities told residents last week they would need to cut their daily water consumption by almost half from next month as authorities scramble to prevent the city running out of water.

The water crisis poses a risk to a vibrant tourist industry that sees almost 2 million visitors flock toCape Town every year. South Africa, the world's seventh biggest wine producer, is expected to see the smallest harvest in more than a decade in 2018 because of the drought.

TRT World'sCrystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us