WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after a week of raw emotional testimony by scores of women he sexually abused for years under the guise of medical treatment.
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
Megan Halicek, a survior of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, hugs a supporter after the sentencing of the disgraced doctor on January 24, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan, US. / AFP
January 25, 2018

The former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team Larry Nassar has been jailed for up to 175 years, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes. 

For two decades Larry Nassar exploited his status as a doctor to sexually abuse the women and girls who would come to him for medical treatment.

Nassar – once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's top Olympic gymnasts – had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. 

During the trial, many of Nassar's victims told the court how he had abused them, and in the sentencing, the judge dismissed his apology to them, saying he would "be in darkness the rest of his life."

TRT World'sJon Brain reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us