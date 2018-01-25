The White House's written statement does not truly reflect what was discussed between the Turkish and US Presidents' phone conversation on late Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported quoting unnamed sources.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, the sources said President Donald Trump did not discuss any concerns 'of escalating violence in Afrin' during the phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump discussed restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit and avoiding any close combat in Manbij, due to the existence of US soldiers in the region, the sources added.

This disputed the White House statement released after the phone call which read, "President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria. He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees. He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces."

The sources also stated that President Trump did not use the words "destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey," adding that there was also no discussion of the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey.

Once again disputing the White House statement which read, "President Trump also expressed concern about the destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey, and about United States citizens and local employees detained under the prolonged State of Emergency in Turkey."

However, sources did add, "President Trump requested the release of some currently jailed US citizens and local personnel. In an answer to President Trump's request, President Erdogan said Turkey as a state of law and judiciary will decide on the related issues after the indictments are completed."

Erdogan reiterated to Trump that PYD/PKK elements "must retreat to the east side of Euphrates River as it was promised before," adding that in the case of a Daesh threat in Manbij, it can be protected by the Free Syrian Army backed by Turkish Armed Forces, according to Turkish presidency.

"In an answer to President Erdogan's highlighting request from Washington to stop providing arms to the PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria within the scope of fighting against terrorism, President Trump said the United States are no longer providing PYD/PKK with weapons," the sources added.

There was no immediate official statement or response from the Turkish presidency regarding the alleged differences over the conversation.