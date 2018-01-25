WORLD
EU, Sweden call on China to release detained publisher
The case of Hong Kong-based publisher has sparked a diplomatic row between Stockholm and Beijing, with Chinese authorities declining to give any details on his whereabouts amid concerns about his health.
Protesters try to stick photos of missing booksellers, one of which shows Gui Minhai, left, during a protest outside the Liaison of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong, January 3, 2016, / AP Archive
January 25, 2018

The European Union has joined Sweden in calling on China to immediately release a Swedish book publisher who was reportedly taken off a train in front of his country's diplomats by Chinese police four days ago.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday indicated Gui Minhai, the Hong Kong-based book publisher, and the Swedish diplomats who were with him may have been breaking Chinese law.

Gui was first abducted in 2015, one of five Hong Kong booksellers whose disappearances became a symbol of the extent to which China was willing to reinforce its hard line on squelching political dissent and a free press – despite international criticism.

TRT World'sBritt Clennett reports from Hong Kong.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
