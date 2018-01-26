Trump's endorsement in December of Israel's claim to Jerusalem as its capital drew universal condemnation from Arab leaders and criticism around the world.

It also broke with decades of US policy that the city's status must be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

But Trump doubled down on his promise to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his visit to Davos.

Yet he had little support for it during a UN Security Council debate on Thursday.

