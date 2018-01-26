TÜRKİYE
'Over 340 terrorists neutralised' in Afrin operation - Turkey's military
The Turkish military also says it is taking every precaution to not harm any civilians during Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin region.
A Turkish tank near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, January 23, 2018. / Reuters
January 26, 2018

At least 343 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralised" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Afrin region of Syria, Turkey's military said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word neutralise' in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish Armed Forces also destroyed 23 targets — among them weapon pits, shelters, and ammunition depots — of the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists Thursday night, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

The military reiterated that it was taking every precaution to not harm any civilians during the operation.

"The only things being targeted are terrorists, and any shelters, pits, weapons, vehicles, and equipment that belong to them," it said.

Operation Olive Branch is "successfully continuing as planned," the military added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defence rights under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

Afrin has been a PYD/PKK stronghold since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria abandoned the city to the terror group.

SOURCE:AA
