A hospital ship that has been docked at the port of Douala since 2017 and doctors there expect to perform close to 4,000 free surgeries over a period 10 months.
Acquired in 1999 through a donation from the Balcraig Foundation, the former Danish rail ferry Droning Ingrid was re-named Africa Mercy in April 2000.
In Cameroon, a little boy and his mother have begun a 700 kilometre journey, in the hope of changing his life. 

They're travelling from their town in the eastern region to Douala, the country's commercial capital.  

Sali has a deformed lip and his mother Harira says it affects his confidence. 

They're hoping that will change, on a hospital ship.

Originally a Danish-flagged ferry, Africa Mercy was converted into a hospital with more than eighty beds, and docked in Douala, five months ago. 

It’s run by the global charity Mercy Ships which has offices in 16 nations, with head offices in the United States and Switzerland. Mercy Ships says it has treated people in nearly 60 countries since it was founded in 1978.

TRT World'sAbdi Osman has more on the story.

