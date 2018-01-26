Authorities in South Africa are attempting to prevent a standoff at a school in South Africa from getting out of hand.

The school north of Johannesburg caters mainly to the white, Afrikaans-speaking minority, but black parents want it to be more inclusive.

"It's unbelievable that 23 years down the line in a democracy you find such a school in our new dispensation," said a trade unionist, Khehla Matale.

But the Afrikaans-speaking parents and teachers at the school want their children to study in their native language.

"We want the school to stay Afrikaans because it is an Afrikaans school as well in an Afrikaans community with the other races as well," said a life coach from a NGO called Newfound Generation, Pierre Ronquest.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.