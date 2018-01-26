WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korea hospital fire kills at least 37
More than 100 people were also injured in the fire, which broke out Friday on the first floor of a six-storey building housing a hospital and a nursing home in the southeastern city of Miryang.
S Korea hospital fire kills at least 37
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang, South Korea, January 26, 2018. / Reuters
January 26, 2018

The death toll from a hospital blaze in the South Korean city of Miryang stands at 37, with over 100 injured, in the country's worst fire disaster in more than a decade.

The fire broke out Friday morning on the first floor of a six-storey building housing a hospital and a nursing home, firefighters said.

It is the second devastating blaze in just a month in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Videos posted on social media showed a patient hanging on to a rope dangling from a helicopter above the hospital in Miryang, and another crawling out of a window to climb down a ladder.

Adefemi Akinsanya has more. 

"Two nurses said they had seen fire suddenly erupting in the emergency room," said fire chief Choi Man-Woo, but the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

All the patients had been brought out, he said, adding that evacuating 15 patients from the intensive care unit on the third floor took longer as firefighters had to wait for medical staff to supervise the process.

"The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home," he said. "Some died on their way to another hospital."

Video footage and pictures showed the building engulfed by heavy dark smoke and surrounded by multiple fire trucks.

Survivors were brought out wrapped in blankets, and firefighters picked their way through the blackened shell of the building after the blaze was extinguished.

Around 200 people were in the Sejong Hospital building when the fire broke out, police said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In held an emergency meeting with advisers to discuss response measures, his office said.

The fire came only a month after 29 people were killed in an inferno at a fitness club in the South Korean city of Jecheon, a disaster blamed on insufficient emergency exits, flammable finishing materials and illegally parked cars blocking access to emergency vehicles.

Friday's fire is South Korea's worst since 2008, when a blaze at a warehouse in the city of Incheon killed 40 workers.

The worst fire ever in modern South Korea was an arson attack on a subway station in the southeastern city of Daegu in 2003 that left 192 people dead and nearly 150 injured.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us