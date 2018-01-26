WORLD
YPG forces thousands of Kurds from Afrin to flee to Turkey
Turkish officials say 300,000 Kurds have fled from Syria to Turkey since the beginning of the war. Many are from Afrin.
Picture shows two Syrian Kurdish women who escaped from Syria’s Kobane to Turkey’s Sirnak province. / AA Archive
January 26, 2018

Thousands of mainly-Kurdish residents from Afrin were forced to flee to Turkey, after the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG terror group, took over more than five years ago. 

But even though they've made new lives across the border, they still hold on to memories of the life they left behind. 

Neriman is one of them. She is a Kurdish refugee from Afrin who had to choose between leaving her village or joining the PYD, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group. 

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports from Hatay, on the Turkey-Syria border.

