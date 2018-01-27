TÜRKİYE
US confirms it will end weapons support for YPG: Turkish presidency
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US national security adviser HR McMaster agree on close coordination during Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin to prevent 'misunderstandings'.
Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin holds a press conference at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on January 4, 2018. / AA
January 27, 2018

The US has told Turkey it will not provide any more weapons to the YPG/PKK as Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" in Syria's Afrin entered its eighth day, Turkish presidential sources revealed.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, and US national security adviser HR McMaster on Friday night discussed Turkey’s ongoing operation and the political transition process in Syria.

According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Saturday, McMaster confirmed to Kalin that no further weapons will be given to the YPG that makes up the majority of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the US considers as an ally in the fight against Daesh.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai has more details from the discussion between Kalin and McMaster.

The countries agreed on close coordination during Turkey's operation to prevent misunderstandings, the statement added.

The significance of Turkey and the US, as allies in NATO, developing relations at all levels based on mutual interests and respect was emphasised.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

At least 394 YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralised" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, the Turkish military said Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Turkish Armed Forces also destroyed 340 targets, among them weapon pits, shelters, and ammunition depots.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

Ankara considers the YPG as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which has waged a more than 30-year war against the Turkish state. The terror campaign has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

American support for the terror group has long vexed Ankara, as Washington has called the YPG/PKK-led umbrella group, the SDF, as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh and has continued to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections from Turkey.

