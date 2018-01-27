In the wake of Haiti's 2010 devastating earthquake that left over 220,000 people dead, international aid organisations rushed in, providing emergency relief and helping replace critical buildings, such as hospitals.

In the poor Delmas neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, the American Red Cross built a water tank that served the 300 local families.

But two years ago, the tank broke and the residents are without drinkable water or a working toilet.

Those who can afford it fill their 20-litre water containers for 10 gourds (.16 USD) and carry it back home; but those who can't afford it are forced to drink the unfiltered water. Residents defecate in plastic bags which they toss away.

The people of Delmas are asking international aid organisations and the government to work together to provide them a new tank and bathroom.

According to the World Health Organisation, less than half of Haitians in rural areas have access to clean water and only 24 percent of all Haitians have access to a toilet.

Over half a million Haitians have become sickened by cholera which spreads through contaminated water.

