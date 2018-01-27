WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 14 killed in attack on military camp in northern Mali
The military camp in the town of Soumpi, near the southern boundary of Mali's Timbuktu region, is the worst attack on the country's security forces in more than a year.
At least 14 killed in attack on military camp in northern Mali
Malian security drive towards Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, June. 19, 2017. / AP Archive
January 27, 2018

Militants stormed an army camp in northern Mali early on Saturday, killing at least 14 soldiers in the worst attack on security forces in the West African country in more than a year, the army said.

Army spokesman Col. Diarran Kone confirmed the attack in the Timbuktu region and said the bodies of 17 assailants remained at the scene. The base was again under the control of the Malian military, he said.

Mali recently marked the five-year anniversary of a French military mission to oust terrorists from power in the major towns of the north. That operation, however, merely dispersed the terrorists into the surrounding desert.

In the years since they have launched frequent attacks on the Malian military as well as UN peacekeeping forces trying to stabilize the country.

Last January, at least 54 people died in the eastern city of Gao in the bombing of a camp that housed hundreds of former fighters from armed groups. 

The former fighters, who were signatories to Mali's 2015 peace agreement, had agreed to join forces with the military in battling terrorist groups in Mali's north.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us