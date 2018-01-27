Getting around Bangladesh's congested capital is a challenge and Dhaka's colourful rickshaws are the answer for many people who need to get from one place to another on time.

There are around 80,000 rickshaws registered with city authorities, but the actual number of the unauthorised and illegal vehicles on the streets is estimated at more than a million.

For many people, rickshaws are all they can afford to get around. But for others, rickshaws are seen as holding back a modern city.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.