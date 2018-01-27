WORLD
Police crackdown on rickshaws to hit locals in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Dhaka is home to roughly 15 million people, and rickshaws are a primary form of transportation.
An elderly Bangladeshi man and a woman wear warm cloths, as they take a ride on a rickshaw at Panam Nagar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec. 15, 2014. / AP Archive
January 27, 2018

Getting around Bangladesh's congested capital is a challenge and Dhaka's colourful rickshaws are the answer for many people who need to get from one place to another on time. 

There are around 80,000 rickshaws registered with city authorities, but the actual number of the unauthorised and illegal vehicles on the streets is estimated at more than a million.

For many people, rickshaws are all they can afford to get around. But for others, rickshaws are seen as holding back a modern city.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
