Turkish army chief inspects troops in provinces bordering Syria
Turkish military and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army forces advance in Syria's Afrin as Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar visits Sanliurfa, Hatay and Kilis to inspect troops taking part in Operation Olive Branch.
Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar greets residents as he visits a neighbourhood after a building was hit by rockets fired from Syria's Afrin region in the border town of Kilis, / Reuters
January 28, 2018

Turkey's Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar on Saturday paid a visit to bordering provinces of Sanliurfa, Hatay and Kilis to inspect troops taking part in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

According to a statement by the Turkish General Staff, Akar was accompanied by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Yasar Guler.

Akar and Guler met the troops and their commanders and got briefing regarding the ongoing operation.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more on Operation Olive Branch.

The Turkish military's operation in Syria's Afrin targets YPG/PKK and aims to secure Turkey's border with Syria. YPG forms a major part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces which were helping Washington in its fight against Daesh in Syria.

However, this has caused much tension between the two Nato allies as Ankara considers YPG to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which has been designated as a terror group by Turkey, US and Europe.

The Turkish military has said only terrorist targets will be destroyed and "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria left the city to the group without putting up a fight.

SOURCE:AA
