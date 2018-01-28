Canadians are coming together this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a gunman opened fire in the Islamic cultural centre a year ago.

Canadian authorities say - hate crimes targeting Muslims in Canada have more than tripled since 2012, and in December, the Canadian government listed right-wing extremism as a "growing concern".

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports on an increasingly active far-right.