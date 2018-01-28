Turkey's launched a major air and ground operation in northern Syria a week ago in a bid to oust a US-allied YPG that Ankara considers a terror group.

As Turkey forces and the Free Syrian Army intensify their operation in Syria's Afrin, the YPG/PKK have resorted to desperate measures, firing rockets at heavily populated civilian areas in Turkey's border town.

The town of Reyhanli has been hit by several rockets in the last week.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic spoke with residents who are living in constant fear of these attacks.