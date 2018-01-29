TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish border town's residents struggle to cope amid Afrin operation
As Operation Olive Branch continues, Daesh and the YPG have fired a number of rockets from across the border in Syria into Kilis and Reyhanli border towns.
Turkish border town's residents struggle to cope amid Afrin operation
People look at the damage caused by a rocket fired overnight from Syria, across the border into the town of Kilis, Turkey, January 21, 2018. / AP
January 29, 2018

Dozens of rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanli after Turkey started Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in northwestern Syria. 

The operation launched on January 20 aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and in the region.

At least two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured, when rockets fired by the YPG/PKK from Afrin region struck a mosque during prayers and a house in Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.     

"A rocket came down just next to us and I carried on working. But it's difficult to convince your children that it's going to be okay. Since the rockets started coming down my children have been afraid. But we try and convince them that it's going to be okay," said Basheer, a Syrian refugee. 

The people of Kilis know the next few weeks are likely to be tough, and are trying to live their lives as normally as they can.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us