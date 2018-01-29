CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Bruno Mars bags six awards at the 60th Grammys
Mars won all of the awards for which he was in the running in what was expected to be a major night for hip-hop, which for the first time dominated nominations for the major categories.
Bruno Mars bags six awards at the 60th Grammys
Mars won six Grammys including song of the year for his hit single "That's What I Like," and both record and album of the year for "24K Magic." January 29, 2018 / Reuters
January 29, 2018

Bruno Mars walked away from the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday with album, record and song of the year honours, in what was a pointedly political star-studded affair.

The night kicked off with an ovation-drawing performance from rapper Kendrick Lamar that had New York's Madison Square Garden on its feet as Lamar took the stage, flanked by a dance ensemble of black men dressed in military fatigues as the American flag waved in the background while Lamar sang XXX.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports. 

Below is a list of Sunday night's other major winners:

Best Alternative Music Album - The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Comedy Album - Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas

Best Country Album - Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Best Latin Pop Album - Shakira, El Dorado

Best Music Video - Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE

Best New Artist - Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance - Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Best Rap/Sung Performance - Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us