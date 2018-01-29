WORLD
3 MIN READ
Heavy fighting kills nine in Yemen's Aden
Tension has been running high in Aden since the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) called for sacking the government of Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr. The STC has accused the government of pushing the country to the verge of famine.
Heavy fighting kills nine in Yemen's Aden
A fighter from the southern Yemeni separatists mans a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle securing an anti-government protest in Aden, Yemen on January 28, 2018. / Reuters
January 29, 2018

At least nine people were killed on Monday in heavy fighting between separatist forces and government troops as tanks battled in Yemen's interim capital of Aden, military sources said.

Five pro-separatist fighters were killed by snipers, while four soldiers died in clashes, the sources said, as both sides began using tanks and heavy artillery in a second day of fighting in the southern port city.

Mansour's call for a ceasefire

The flare-up comes after President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi's call for an immediate ceasefire on Sunday, when 15 people were killed and more than 130 others wounded in confrontations.

The hostilities erupted early on Sunday when pro-government troops prevented supporters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) from entering Aden where a rally was planned.

Tensions have been running high in Aden since the STC called for sacking the government of Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr. 

The STC accuses the government of starving Yemenis and pushing the country to the verge of famine.

After the separatists seized the government headquarters  Dagher denounced a "coup... in Aden against legitimacy and the country's unity".

He urged a Saudi-led military coalition backing Hadi to intervene in its defence.

Aden serves as the temporary seat of the Saudi-backed government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, since Houthi rebels overran much of the country in 2014, including the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies—who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy—launched a massive military campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back the Houthis’ territorial gains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us