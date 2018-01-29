Morocco's government is aiming to bring its fashion to the global market.

"This sector is very important because it employs more than 75,000 traditional craftsmen and its turnover is estimated at more than $3.5 billion," says the textile manager of La Maison De L'Artisan, Abdallah Aadnani.

Part of the plan to bring fashion to the forefront is through Morocco's recent move to start a gradual and controlled liberalisation of its currency, the dirham.

The North African country has had a fixed exchange rate regime for the dirham since the 1970s. It is pegged to the euro and the dollar.

Trt World's Philip Owira reports.