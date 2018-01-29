WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kremlin calls sanctions an attempt to influence Russia elections
The fresh sanctions target Russian officials who supplied turbines to a power plant in annexed Crimea, as well as several "ministers" from the breakaway region in eastern Ukraine.
Kremlin calls sanctions an attempt to influence Russia elections
Russia's government reacted to the sanctions by calling them "senseless" and arguing that previous sanctions have failed to produce results for Washington. January 26, 2018 / Reuters
January 29, 2018

The Kremlin said on Monday that a new US sanctions report expected to be released imminently was an attempt to influence Russia's presidential election in March, but predicted it would fail to impact the vote.

The United States could release reports as early as Monday detailing the possibilities for expanding sanctions against Russia, including a list of oligarchs and potential restrictions on the holding of Russian government debt.

Moscow and Washington remain at odds over US allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, something Russia denies, as well as over conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Lucy Taylor reports from Moscow.

Move to sway election

It is not clear whether the US reports will definitely trigger new sanctions, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russia regarded them as an unfriendly attempt to sway the March presidential election.

"We do think this is a direct and obvious attempt timed to coincide with the elections in order to influence them," said Peskov. "We do not agree with this and are convinced that there will be no influence."

Russia holds a presidential election on March 18, which opinion polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should easily win.

"The publication of this list on its own doesn’t mean anything," said Peskov. "It isn’t the start of a new sanctions wave. So we will have to analyse what will happen next." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us