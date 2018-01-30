WORLD
Suicide attack at Yemen checkpoint kills at least 11
Gunmen opened fire after a suicide bomber drove his booby-trapped car into a checkpoint northeast of Ataq, the capital of Shabwa province, residents say.
Pro-government Popular Resistance fighters ride a motorcycle during clashes between Houthi rebels and government forces in Taiz, Yemen, January 27, 2018. / Reuters
January 30, 2018

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide car bomb attack on a checkpoint in southeastern Yemen run by local forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials and residents said.

The attack came as southern separatists battled Yemeni government forces for control of the interim capital of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government in Aden.

The clashes risked a separate fight by a Saudi-led campaign against Iran-aligned Houthis in northern Yemen.

Residents said gunmen opened fire on the checkpoint after a suicide bomber drove his booby-trapped car into the checkpoint northeast of Ataq, the capital of Shabwa province.

Officials said 11 people died in the attack and three were wounded, while residents put the death toll at 12.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but it resembled previous operations by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which operates in the area.

The Shabwa Elite Force, which was set up and trained by the UAE as part of its fight against the militants, drove AQAP militants out of Ataq in a major military operation in August last year.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the Yemen civil war in 2015 to try to restore Hadi to power after the Houthis advanced on Aden and forced him to flee into exile.

SOURCE:Reuters
