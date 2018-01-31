President Donald Trump appealed on Tuesday for national unity and strong borders in his first State of the Union address, calling for "one American family" after a year marred by acrimony, division and scandal.

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarising of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.

Trump's opening tone was uncharacteristically conciliatory, although it bridged no compromise on his drive to reduce immigration -- which he painted as responsible for a plethora of social ills.

He touched on a range of foreign policy issues -- including, in an emotive moment, offering the spotlight to crippled North Korean amputee defector Ji Seong-ho, who waved his crutches in the air as he received a prolonged standing ovation.

But Trump's State of the Union, the third longest on record at one hour 20 minutes, was overwhelmingly focused on domestic concerns.

Also in the audience were members of Trump's own family including the first lady, Melania, who recently cancelled a joint trip to Davos, Switzerland and has not been seen with her husband in public since reports alleged he paid porn actress Stormy Daniels hush money over an affair, which the White House denies.

Trump made no mention of the federal probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, a controversy that is dogging his presidency. Trump has denied collusion and has called the probe a "witch hunt."

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

Following is a brief summary of Trump's State of the Union address as it happened on Tuesday.

*All times are in Washington DC and GMT on Wednesday, January 31. Additional information is in [square brackets].

*10:30pm (03:30 GMT)

Trump says his administration is waging a "maximum pressure" campaign to prevent North Korea's "reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles" from threatening the US homeland.

Trump says that threat could be a reality soon. He says past US experience with North Korea shows that "complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation."

10:22pm (03:22 GMT)

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is extending her hands to try quieting Democratic colleagues as they groan after President Donald Trump's call for ending "chain migration."

[For many lawmakers, the reference is offensive. They say it discredits an immigration system that is family-centric, one in which immigrants are allowed family members to the country.]

Trump calls his immigration proposals a "down-the-middle compromise," prompting brief laughter from Democratic lawmakers.

Trump prefaces his calls for an immigration overhaul by highlighting the threat posed by MS-13, a violent street gang with Central American ties.

He caps his immigration remarks by saying, "let us come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has the reaction from Washington.

10:20pm (03:20 GMT)

Trump says "unmatched power" is the surest defence against threats from rogue regimes, terrorist groups and rivals like China and Russia.

He says he's asking Congress to remove budget caps on defence spending and fully fund the US military.

The president says the US defence must also include a nuclear weapons arsenal so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression.

Trump says that maybe someday will come a "magical moment" when nations of the world will unite and eliminate their nuclear weapons.

But he says, "We are not there yet."

[Trump has threatened to use military force to deter North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons. He also has boasted that he has a bigger nuclear "button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.]

10:15pm (03:15 GMT)

Trump says his government needs "all necessary power" to detain terrorists "wherever we chase them down."

[Trump signed an order earlier Tuesday directing his defence secretary to re-examine the US military detention policy and to keep the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, open.]

Trump says, "In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds and hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield."

"Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants." He says that when they are captured overseas, they should be treated like "the terrorists they are."

10:05pm (03:05 GMT)

President Donald Trump calls on Congress to "set politics aside" and overhaul the nation's immigration system.

Trump blames "deadly loopholes" and "open borders" for allowing drugs and gangs "to pour into our most vulnerable communities."

Trump says his immigration plan "will create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system."

[That plan would provide a path to citizenship for nearly two million young immigrants living in the country illegally. It would also severely limit legal immigration and provide $25 billion for his promised border wall.]

10:00pm (03:00 GMT)

Trump says he's committed to the "long and difficult" fight against the epidemic of opioid and drug addiction.

9:45pm (02:45 GMT)

Trump calls on Congress to pass legislation to generate at least $1.5 trillion to upgrade US roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Trump appeals to Republicans and Democrats to work together to provide safe, fast, reliable and modern infrastructure in the United States.

9:40pm (02:40 GMT)

Trump says Americans should stand for the national anthem.

[Trump has slammed football players who knelt during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. He has said those players should be fired and called on fans to boycott their games.]

9:35pm (02:35 GMT)

Half the House chamber is boisterous and bouncing up and down for standing ovations during Trump's address. The other half is sombre and still, amid a sea of black clothes.

[It is as if Republicans and Democrats are attending two separate events.]

Republicans are applauding and cheering as Trump talks about making America great again, and his late 2017 victory revamping the tax code.

Democrats are barely reacting to Trump's remarks, though they did join in applause for emergency responders and veterans.

9:30pm (02:30 GMT)

Trump celebrates a booming US economy. He says 2.4 million jobs have been created since his election and says wages are going up.

He's talking up the unemployment rate and says the stock market "has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value."

Trump is also promising that millions of Americans will be taking home more pay starting next month thanks to the "massive" tax cuts he signed into law at the end of 2017.

[Republicans are looking for Trump to help convince the country that they've made progress while in charge ahead of the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.]

09:15pm (02:15 GMT)

Trump says the state of the union is strong "because our people are strong."

He adds that together "we are building a safe, strong and proud America."

Trump opens his State of the Union address by recognising the bravery of Americans who helped each other through a series of devastating hurricanes, wildfires and mass shootings during his first year in office.

9:05pm (02:05 GMT)

US President Donald Trump arrives in the House chamber to deliver his first State of the Union address.