Turkish troops rescue abandoned disabled woman in Syria's Afrin operation
Soldiers found the exhausted woman during a search and rescue operation after capturing the village of Hammam.
Turkey is now taking care of the woman and providing her with the necessary treatment. / AA
January 31, 2018

No one knows where she's from or where her family is. So they call her Afrin, the district in northwestern Syria where she was rescued from.

The disabled woman was found by Turkish troops as they conducted search and rescue missions after capturing Hammam village during Operation Olive Branch to oust YPG/PKK terrorists from territories along its border with Syria.

The woman was initially brought to the first aid tent of Turkey's National Medical Research Team (UMKE) – which was set on the border line – via an armored ambulance of Turkish Ministry of Health. After an initial check-up, she was referred to a state hospital in Hatay.

And as TRT World'sNafisa Latic finds out, the woman has been making steady progress.

