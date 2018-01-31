The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a supermoon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982 and the next won't occur until 2037.

The eclipse will be best visible in the western half of the US and Canada before the moon sets early on Wednesday morning, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises on Wednesday night into Thursday.

The US East Coast will be out of luck; the moon will be setting just as the eclipse gets started. Europe and most of Africa and South America also will pretty much miss the show.

"I'm calling it the Super Bowl of moons," lunar scientist Noah Petro said on Monday from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Others prefer "super blue blood moon."

The moon was actually closest to Earth on Tuesday – just over 359,000 kilometers (223,000 miles). That's about 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) farther than the supermoon on January 1. Midway through Wednesday's eclipse, the moon will be even farther away 360,200 kilometers (223,820 miles) – but still within unofficial supermoon guidelines.

Just like the total solar eclipse in the US last August cooled the Earth's surface, a lunar eclipse cools the moon's surface. It's this abrupt cooling – from the heat of direct sunlight to essentially a deep freeze – that researchers will be studying.

Totality will last more than an hour.

NASA plans to provide a live stream of the moon from telescopes in California and Arizona, beginning at 5:30am.