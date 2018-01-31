Beit Hanoun hospital in the Gaza Strip was forced to shut down after severe electricity shortages.

The blockaded Palestinian enclave is suffering from crippling energy shortages, with residents receiving only a few hours of power per day.

The hospital usually serves 60,000 people, and had been treating dozens of patients in a serious condition.

At current electricity rates, the hospital needs 500 litres of fuel a day to operate a generator and keep services open.

TRT World'sClinton Nagoor reports.

Gaza's two million residents now receive only three to four hours of electricity a day, with schools, factories, hospitals and households affected.

Tensions between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have led the Palestinian Authority to kept electricity and payment cuts on Gaza to pressure Hamas which governs the enclave.

Last June, Israel began reducing electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Authority limited how much it pays for power to the enclave run by Hamas.