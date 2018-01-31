A teenage girl was killed and another civilian injured near Turkey’s border on Wednesday by attacks from the Syrian-based YPG. The group is affiliated with the PKK, which is deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

Fatma Avlar, 17, died at the hospital from wounds sustained in cross-border rocket attacks in Gultepe, Reyhanli in the border province of Hatay.

An earlier rocket attack struck the wall of a house in the same neighbourhood, injuring another civilian.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene of the attacks.

Two houses and several cars in the neighbourhood were also damaged.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Hatay on Turkey's border with Syria.

The attacks come amid a Turkish-led operation across the border in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 along with Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear the YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Since the start of the operation, the YPG/PKK has conducted cross-border attacks on Turkey by firing rockets into civilian neighbourhoods.