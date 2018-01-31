WORLD
Egypt's opposition calls for elections boycott
With only one contender due to run against incumbent Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al Sisi in the upcoming elections, opposition leaders are urging a boycott, calling the process unfair and the elections a sham.
A string of candidates have withdrawn from the election on concerns over intimidation and the arrest of Sisi's leading challenger. Sisi has one contender, Mousa Mostafa Mousa, leader of the Ghad party, which had endorsed Sisi for a second term. / Reuters
January 31, 2018

With less than two months left until Egypt’s presidential elections, opposition parties are calling for the Egyptian people to boycott the vote. 

Opposition leaders, including a former presidential candidate, described the upcoming elections a sham and urged Egyptians not to recognise the outcome. 

The call was met with a warning from general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who came to power after a coup that ousted Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Sisi's critics say he is virtually guaranteed to win a second four-year term because the process is no longer fair. 

TRT World’s Kerry Alexandra reports. 

