POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Will #MeToo change the 'office romance'?
The number of co-workers admitting to being in an office romance in America has fallen after cases of women being sexually harassed came forward against prominent men. Experts say the move will make relationships more "romantic."
Will #MeToo change the 'office romance'?
Demonstrators spell out "#METOO" during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, January 20, 2018. / Reuters Archive
February 1, 2018

The #MeToo movement is putting a chill on romance this Valentine’s Day, and a deep freeze on what for years has been a route to marriage: the office love affair, according to relationship experts.

The number of Americans admitting to being in an office romance has fallen, and some feminist activists call that change as well as zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviour in the workplace long overdue. The movement is sparking the kind of direct communication essential for love, they say.

#MeToo will make relationships between men and women more romantic,” said women’s rights activist Jaclyn Friedman.

“If we all become more thoughtful about the care with which we treat our partners, it can only help build trust and intimacy,” said Friedman, a writer whose books include “Yes Means Yes!”

Changing dating dynamics

The #MeToo movement has exposed men accused of sexual assault and harassment in fields including entertainment, politics and business. Dozens of prominent men have quit or been fired from high-profile posts, and police have opened investigations into some accusations of sex assault.

The movement is changing dating dynamics in important ways, said Liz Wolfe, managing editor of Young Voices, which distributes opinion pieces written by people younger than 30.

“One good aspect of the #MeToo movement might be an increased emphasis on communication when it comes to sex and romance,” Wolfe said.

"Candy, cards and compliments"

#MeToo has dampened one traditional route to dating: Office romances. The percentage of US workers saying they were in one fell to a 10-year-low of 36 percent, according to a November 28-December 20 online Harris Poll of 809 private sector employees sponsored by recruitment site CareerBuilder.

That was down from 41 percent a year earlier, a statistically significant drop in a poll with a 3.45 percent margin of error.

“The #MeToo movement is splashing cold water on whatever embers of romance are struggling to survive between men and women,” said Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist and author of “Bad Boys: Why We Love Them.”

Co-workers who start dating stand a good chance of staying together: 31 percent of office romantic relationships lead to marriage, the survey showed.

Given the allegations of sexual assault by prominent men, workers would be wise to proceed slowly on workplace flirtations and ensure that their approaches are open and consented to, said Carrie Lukas, author of “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Women, Sex, and Feminism.”

“Safe romantic gestures - candy, cards, compliments and flowers - might be construed as aggressive and harassment,” said Lukas.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us