Tensions have mounted at a natural spring in South Africa's Cape Town, which is being forced to contend with water restrictions due to severe drought, the city council said Wednesday.

A fight broke out and one person was arrested by police earlier in the week in long queues at the Newlands spring, southeast of the city centre, where local residents have complained of a traffic gridlock.

Capetonians will be entrusted by the city to abide by a 50-litre-a-day per person quota (13.2 gallons) personal consumption limit from Thursday, in an effort to avert the so-called "Day Zero" scenario which would see taps shut off across the city.

"Day Zero" is currently forecast for April 12.

Residents and traders will be forced to queue at 200 water collection points to collect a daily allocation of 25 litres per person.

TRT World's Melanie Rice reports from Cape Town.

The Newlands spring has attracted hundreds of residents keen to stock up before Day Zero.

"A physical conflict broke out and a person was arrested by the South African Police Service," said city security chief, Councillor Jean-Pierre Smith, in a statement.

"Congestion and noise from cars and persons visiting the site at all hours of the day and night is causing many complaints."

Residents will only be able to collect 25 litres per visit to the spring and officials will be posted at the site 24-hours a day to keep order in the queue.

Current dam levels fell last week to 26.3 percent, with the last 10 percent difficult to use, according to the Cape Town government.

But only about 55 percent of residents stuck to last week's limit of 87 litres a day.

A typical shower uses 15 litres per minute while a standard toilet consumes 15 litres per flush, according to WaterWise, a South African water usage awareness campaign.