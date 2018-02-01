WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tempers flare at natural water source in Cape Town
Cape Town residents will be expected to abide by a 50 litre-a-day personal consumption limit from Thursday in an effort to avert the so-called "Day Zero" scenario which would see taps shut off across the city.
Tempers flare at natural water source in Cape Town
A man walks across the road with two water tanks after collect drinking water from pipes fed by an underground spring in St. James, about 25km from the city centre, on January 19, 2018 in Cape Town. / AFP
February 1, 2018

Tensions have mounted at a natural spring in South Africa's Cape Town, which is being forced to contend with water restrictions due to severe drought, the city council said Wednesday.

A fight broke out and one person was arrested by police earlier in the week in long queues at the Newlands spring, southeast of the city centre, where local residents have complained of a traffic gridlock.

Capetonians will be entrusted by the city to abide by a 50-litre-a-day per person quota (13.2 gallons) personal consumption limit from Thursday, in an effort to avert the so-called "Day Zero" scenario which would see taps shut off across the city.

"Day Zero" is currently forecast for April 12. 

Residents and traders will be forced to queue at 200 water collection points to collect a daily allocation of 25 litres per person.

TRT World's Melanie Rice reports from Cape Town.

The Newlands spring has attracted hundreds of residents keen to stock up before Day Zero.

"A physical conflict broke out and a person was arrested by the South African Police Service," said city security chief, Councillor Jean-Pierre Smith, in a statement.

"Congestion and noise from cars and persons visiting the site at all hours of the day and night is causing many complaints."

Residents will only be able to collect 25 litres per visit to the spring and officials will be posted at the site 24-hours a day to keep order in the queue.

Current dam levels fell last week to 26.3 percent, with the last 10 percent difficult to use, according to the Cape Town government.

But only about 55 percent of residents stuck to last week's limit of 87 litres a day.

A typical shower uses 15 litres per minute while a standard toilet consumes 15 litres per flush, according to WaterWise, a South African water usage awareness campaign.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us