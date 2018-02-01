TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to deploy air and naval forces to Qatar
Air and naval forces will join Turkish troops already stationed in Qatar as part of a gendarmerie training programme.
Turkey to deploy air and naval forces to Qatar
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, is welcomed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani in Doha, Qatar on July 24, 2017. / Reuters
February 1, 2018

Turkey plans to station air and naval forces in Qatar, Ankara’s envoy to Doha told reporters on Wednesday. 

"According to the agreement signed between Qatar and Turkey in 2014, all ground, air and naval forces will be deployed to Qatar," Turkish ambassador Fikret Ozer said during a press briefing on Turkey’s border security mission in Syria’s Afrin.

The diplomat did not comment when asked exactly when the forces would be deployed, but said it would be decided by Ankara and Doha.

Turkish soldiers have been deployed in Qatar since the two countries agreed to allow Turkey to use the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in 2014.

The Turkish envoy did not give details on the exact number of Turkish troops already stationed at the base, Turkey’s first such deployment in the Arabian peninsula during its 95-year history as a republic.

"That information would be disclosed if our Qatari brothers agree to share that," Ozer was cited as saying by Al Jazeera. "We are guests here; they are the host."

Turkey and Qatar held their first joint military exercise in June last year at the base as part of co-operation agreements allowing Ankara to deploy troops to train Qatar’s gendarmerie.

These agreements are intended to improve Qatar’s defense capabilities and support the country’s efforts to combat terrorism and contribute to regional security.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us