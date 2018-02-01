Turkey plans to station air and naval forces in Qatar, Ankara’s envoy to Doha told reporters on Wednesday.

"According to the agreement signed between Qatar and Turkey in 2014, all ground, air and naval forces will be deployed to Qatar," Turkish ambassador Fikret Ozer said during a press briefing on Turkey’s border security mission in Syria’s Afrin.

The diplomat did not comment when asked exactly when the forces would be deployed, but said it would be decided by Ankara and Doha.

Turkish soldiers have been deployed in Qatar since the two countries agreed to allow Turkey to use the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in 2014.

The Turkish envoy did not give details on the exact number of Turkish troops already stationed at the base, Turkey’s first such deployment in the Arabian peninsula during its 95-year history as a republic.

"That information would be disclosed if our Qatari brothers agree to share that," Ozer was cited as saying by Al Jazeera. "We are guests here; they are the host."

Turkey and Qatar held their first joint military exercise in June last year at the base as part of co-operation agreements allowing Ankara to deploy troops to train Qatar’s gendarmerie.

These agreements are intended to improve Qatar’s defense capabilities and support the country’s efforts to combat terrorism and contribute to regional security.