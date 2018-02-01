WORLD
Maldives Supreme Court release imprisoned politicians
The surprise ruling clears the way for former president Mohamed Nasheed to return to his homeland and run for reelection against President Abdulla Yameen.
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, center, arrives to address the media in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. / AP
February 1, 2018

The Maldives Supreme Court has ordered the release of imprisoned politicians, including a former president and a former vice president who were jailed allegedly after flawed trials.

The order given Thursday night could be a major blow to President Yameen Abdul Gayoom who has a tight grip on power, controlling institutions like the judiciary, police and the bureaucracy.

It also means the archipelago state's first democratically-elected president Mohamed Nasheed jailed on terrorism charges, Gayoom's former deputy Ahmed Adeeb jailed for allegedly plotting to kill the president and a host of other imprisoned politicians could be set free.

Maldives, known for its luxury tourist resorts became a multiparty democracy 10 years ago after decades of autocratic rule. 

However, it has lost much of its democratic gains since Gayoom was elected in 2013.

SOURCE:AP
