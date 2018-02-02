At least three PKK terrorists were "neutralised" in an air operation early on Friday in northern Iraq, according to a Turkish military source.

The military generally uses the term "neutralise" to signify that the targets were killed, captured or surrendered.

The air operation, launched in Iraq's Kani Rash region, came shortly after two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an attack by the PKK on the area on Thursday.

According to the source, who wished to remain anonymous due to media restrictions, the PKK terrorists and their shelters and weapon emplacements were initially identified by drones.

Anti-terror operations remain ongoing, the source added.

Turkish General Staff also said on Thursday in a statement that a total of 49 PKK terrorists have been “neutralised” in two air raids on January 29 in northern Iraq’s Asos/Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk regions.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Qandil region near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US - has killed more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians since taking up arms again.