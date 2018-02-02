TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish jets 'neutralise' three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish air force launches air raid in Iraq's Kani Rash region shortly after two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others injured in an attack by the PKK.
Turkish jets 'neutralise' three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish fighter planes on patrol. / AA Archive
February 2, 2018

At least three PKK terrorists were "neutralised" in an air operation early on Friday in northern Iraq, according to a Turkish military source.

The military generally uses the term "neutralise" to signify that the targets were killed, captured or surrendered.

The air operation, launched in Iraq's Kani Rash region, came shortly after two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an attack by the PKK on the area on Thursday. 

According to the source, who wished to remain anonymous due to media restrictions, the PKK terrorists and their shelters and weapon emplacements were initially identified by drones.

Anti-terror operations remain ongoing, the source added.

Turkish General Staff also said on Thursday in a statement that a total of 49 PKK terrorists have been “neutralised” in two air raids on January 29 in northern Iraq’s Asos/Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk regions.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Qandil region near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US - has killed more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians since taking up arms again.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us