As many as 100 children have been killed and some 800 children have been sickened by a measles-and-malnutrition outbreak in Indonesia's remote Papua province.

Health crisis hit the island region due to severe lack of medical care and other basic services, health workers say.

"We received information about the outbreak too late so that has led to the high death toll," hospital director Richard Mirino said.

Many Papuans live a semi-nomadic life in hard-to-reach areas that have almost no proper medical care and in the absence of real political stability and investment, it's very hard to maintain life in the region.

TRT World's Denee Savoia has more on the story.