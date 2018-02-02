WORLD
Premier League teams and youth gambling addiction
This season, nine of the twenty teams in the English Premier League have their shirts sponsored by online betting companies in deals worth a total of more than $75 million a year.
A bet company's commercial is seen as Brighton & Hove Albion's Jose Izquierdo, bottom, and Southampton's Cedric Soares battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's, Southampton, England, January 31, 2018. / AP
February 2, 2018

The English Premier League has been watched by millions of fans worldwide and considered to be the richest and most popular in world football, but there's growing concern over its close relationship with the betting industry. 

The concern is that this relationship is fueling youth gambling addictions.

With smartphone technology more and more young people get involved in the betting business and the country’s gambling commission says 360,000 kids under 16 will gamble at least once a week.

As TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood reports even the betting companies admit something needs to be done to prevent youngsters from gambling addiction.

SOURCE:TRT World
