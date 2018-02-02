The English Premier League has been watched by millions of fans worldwide and considered to be the richest and most popular in world football, but there's growing concern over its close relationship with the betting industry.

The concern is that this relationship is fueling youth gambling addictions.

With smartphone technology more and more young people get involved in the betting business and the country’s gambling commission says 360,000 kids under 16 will gamble at least once a week.

As TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood reports even the betting companies admit something needs to be done to prevent youngsters from gambling addiction.