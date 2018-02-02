WORLD
Ninety migrants, mostly Pakistanis, feared dead in shipwreck off Libya
Excluding Friday's tragedy, 218 migrants have already died on the central route in 2018, according to International Organisation for Migration (IOM) figures.
The hands of migrants are seen as they are rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, January 15, 2018. / Reuters Archive
February 2, 2018

An estimated 90 migrants are feared to have drowned off the coast of Libya after a smuggler's boat capsized early on Friday, leaving three known survivors and 10 bodies washed up on shore, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

Survivors told aid workers that most of the migrants on board were Pakistanis, who form a growing group heading to Italy from North Africa, IOM spokeswoman Olivia Headon, speaking from Tunis, told a Geneva news briefing.

"They have given an estimate of 90 who drowned during the capsize, but we still have to verify the exact number of people who lost their lives during the tragedy," she said.

Earlier, security officials in the western Libyan town of Zurawa said that two Libyans and one Pakistani had been rescued from the boat. It said 10 bodies had been recovered, mostly Pakistani, but gave no further information.

Zurawa, located near Libya's border with Tunisia, is a favoured site for migrant boat departures.

Libya is the main gateway for migrants trying to cross to Europe by sea, though numbers have dropped sharply since July, as Libyan factions and authorities—under pressure from Italy and the European Union—have begun to block departures.

More than 600,000 people are believed to have made the journey from Libya to Italy over the past four years.

SOURCE:Reuters
