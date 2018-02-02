The arc of Syria's war so far has been long and complex. Now Turkey's Operation Olive Branch to retake the border territory from the YPG, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, has exploded onto the scene.

During the first two weeks, some strategic positions were taken including Mount Bursaya; however, progress has been slow.

Artillery bombardments continue on in areas the Turkish military says are controlled by the YPG.

The US has been arming the YPG over the past few years in the fight against Daesh. Turkey has long warned that the YPG is merely another name for the PKK terror group.

Nevertheless, Turkey has come under criticism in this latest operation, its second military intervention into Syria since the start of the war.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Syria.