YPG continues targeting civilians in Turkish border towns
As Turkey’s cross border operation completed its fourteenth day, 12 rockets fired from YPG-held Afrin region rained into the Turkish towns of Kilis and Reyhanli, killing two people and injuring 19 others.
A man stands under a demolished wall, which was destroyed after YPG fired 7 rockets since January 31 from Syria's northwest Afrin region, February 1, 2018. / AA
February 2, 2018

Two civilians were killed and at least 19 others injured in Turkey's border towns on Friday after YPG fired rocket from Syria's Afrin region.

The two civilians, Ahmet Sanverdi and Rifat Sinirli, who were taken to the hospital after the terror attacks, succumbed to their wounds.

Turkish forces immediately responded to Friday's attacks with Firtina howitzers.

But even as the YPG continues its attack on civilian areas in Turkey, the residents of Kilis and Reyhani - the Turkish border towns - show resilience and go about their their everyday lives. 

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Kilis. 

Kilis and Reyhanli have been under constant attack since the start of Operation Olive Branch to push YPG terrorist organisation out of Afrin. 

YPG/PKK cross-border attacks on civilians have killed seven people and injured at least 98 since the operation started. 

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and EU.

