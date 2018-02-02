Musical instruments and lessons is a dream for most children in Argentina, where nearly half of the children live below the poverty line.

A little over a decade ago, about 100 children’s orchestras were founded to bring music to disadvantaged communities across the country.

"The most important thing is the self-esteem that these children have developed through their relationship with their instrument," says Nico Gabe, the director of one of the orchestras.

”By producing better sound, they begin to believe in themselves.”

TRT World’s Michael Fox reports from Buenos Aires about the youth orchestras and how recent budget cuts are impacting this initiative.