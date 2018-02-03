The war in Yemen is entering its third year now as a Saudi-led coalition is at war with the Iran-allied group known as Houthis.

The ongoing violence in the country killed around 10,000 people, half of them children, and injured more than 40,000.

A 10-year-old girl, Safa Sadeq, is one of them who was targeted by a Houthi sniper three months ago while she was looking after livestock in Taiz province.

"I was walking with a broken sandal and out of nowhere the bullet hit me," says Safa.

She is now paralysed and confined to her bed which means she can no longer go to school or continue with her education.

"I want to study. I want to walk again like before. And I want to play with my brothers," she says.

Safa Sadeq is not the only victim of a bloody violence in Yemen, 75 percent of Yemenis need urgent assistance according to UNICEF and the World Health Organization,

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on the story.