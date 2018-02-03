CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Spice Girls announce plans to work together again
The five-member girl band, which formed in 1994, had split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007-2008.
The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. / Reuters
February 3, 2018

The Spice Girls got back together on Friday for the first time since 2012 and announced plans to explore "incredible new opportunities" in the future.

The British 1990s pop phenomenon, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner, reunited at Horner's house north of London, along with their former manager Simon Fuller.

The best-selling female group ever released photographs of the gathering.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together," they said in a statement via their publicist.

"We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.

"The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.

"We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of feminine empowerment for future generations."

On their social media accounts, Bunton promised the "future is looking spicy", while Horner said Girl Power was "alive and well".

The girl group have sold 85 million albums worldwide.

Only two of their 11 singles failed to reach number one on the British charts, while their first three singles all hit the US top five.

The Sun newspaper reported that they were considering television projects in China, a new TV talent show, endorsement deals and a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits.

The five-piece, which formed in 1994, split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007-2008.

They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and were last all in the same room later that year for the launch of the Spice Girls musical "Viva Forever!".

An expected comeback in 2016 with Brown, Bunton and Horner failed to materialise.

SOURCE:AFP
