At least four civilians were injured when the YPG/PKK terror group fired seven missiles from Syria's Afrin on a marketplace in Azaz district near the Turkish border on Saturday, according to a hospital official.

One of the injured is in serious condition, an administrative official at Azaz Ahli Hospital, Juma Rahhal said.

The YPG/PKK frequently targets civilian residential areas in Azaz from Afrin and also targets Turkey's bordering Hatay and Kilis provinces.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports in the town and reports the latest.

The Syrian civil defence, widely known as the White Helmets, also confirmed the attack and said nine people were injured including one of their staff.

On January 18th, YPG shells targeted a psychiatric hospital in Azaz, 12 people were injured in the attack and the hospital was put out of service.

Azaz is located 15 kilometres north east of Afrin and has been under opposition control since 2012.

YPG/PYD is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is a designated terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 along with Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Since the start of the operation, the YPG/PKK has carried out cross-border attacks on Turkey by firing rockets on civilian neighbourhoods.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.