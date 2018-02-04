Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during an arrest raid in the village of Burqin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said on Saturday.

The teen suffered a severe head wound during the raid and was transferred to Jenin’s state hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said the teenager killed on Saturday was 19 year-old Semir Abu Ubeyd, while the hospital in Jenin where he was taken said he had been shot in the head.

Israeli forces had surrounded several houses in al Kufayr and Barqin villages in southern Jenin in search of Ahmed Jarrar, accused by Israeli authorities of killing a Jewish settler in a drive-by shooting last month near Nablus, according to local residents.

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday.

Last week, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and demolished four homes during a raid in Jenin in search of the suspected killer of the settler.